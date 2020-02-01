2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers: Fixtures, schedule for Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar

Three ASEAN sides — Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar — will be in action in the third round of the 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers which is scheduled to be held from February 3 to 9.

The three Southeast Asian nations will join four other Asian nations who qualified from the second round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers as they are now one step closer to a place in the 2020 Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo later this year.

Hosts Korea Republic, Vietnam and Myanmar are in Group A of the third round of Olympic qualifiers to be held at the Jeju World Cup Stadium in Seogwipo while Thailand are in Group B along with Chinese Taipei, China PR and hosts Australia.

Group B was scheduled to be held in China, but the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) was forced to move the pool to Sydney, Australia after the outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan, which was originally to host the games.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for a two-legged play-off round from which the winners will join hosts Japan in the women’s football competition of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers Round 3 – Fixtures

GROUP A

February 3, 2020 – Myanmar vs Korea Republic – Jeju World Cup Stadium, Seogwipo

February 6, 2020 – Vietnam vs Myanmar – Jeju World Cup Stadium, Seogwipo

February 9, 2020 – Korea Republic vs Vietnam – Jeju World Cup Stadium, Seogwipo

GROUP B

February 3, 2020 – Thailand vs Chinese Taipei – Campbelltown Stadium, Sydney

February 6, 2020 – China PR vs Thailand – Campbelltown Stadium, Sydney

February 6, 2020 – Australia vs Chinese Taipei – Campbelltown Stadium, Sydney

February 9, 2020 – Chinese Taipei vs China PR – Bankwest Stadium, Sydney

February 9, 2020 – Thailand vs Australia – Bankwest Stadium, Sydney

February 12, 2020 – Australia vs China PR – Campbelltown Stadium, Sydney

