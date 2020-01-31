Thai League 1 sides Port FC and Muangthong United to clash in Leo Cup 2020 final

Thai League 1 outfits Port FC and Muangthong United will face each other in the final of the Leo Preseason Cup 2020 which is to be held on February 4.

Thai League giants Muangthong United had overcome 2019 Thai League Cup winners PT Prachuap FC 4-3 on penalties after their semifinal tie had finished goalless after regulation time.

Meanwhile, 2019 Thai FA Cup winners Port booked a place in the final after getting the better of 2019 Thai League 1 winners Chiangrai United, also on penalties. The two sides had played out a 2-2 draw in the regulation time before Port nicked the last four tie 12-11 in the shootouts.

The final between Port and Muangthong is to be held at the Leo Stadium in Pathum Thani, Thailand on Tuesday.

Leo Preseason Cup 2020 saw the participation of 12 clubs from across Asia with eight of them beginning their campaign in a qualification stage while four others joining the tournament in the quarterfinal stages.

Thai League 1 champions Chiangrai, Chainat Hornbill FC, Muangthong, Nongbua Pitchaya FC, Port, Nakhon Ratchasima FC, BG Pathum United and PT Prachuap were the Thai sides that began their campaign in the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Cerezo Osaka, Singapore’s Tampines Rovers, Lao Premier League champions Lao Toyota FC and Cambodia’s Phnom Penh Crown FC had entered the pool in the quarterfinals.