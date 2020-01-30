Top 10 most valuable club squads in Southeast Asia revealed ahead of new season

There is much to look forward to for football fans in Southeast Asia as a new domestic season is upon them with most leagues across ASEAN set to kick off in the coming weeks.

The clubs have been dipping into the transfer market recently trying to put together a squad that can compete — for some at the domestic level while for a few others at the continental stage with 12 ASEAN sides featuring in AFC Cup 2020 and another two in the AFC Champions League 2020.

Taking all that into consideration, we decided to take a look at the ASEAN clubs with the most expensive squads ahead of the 2020 campaign, based on data from popular football statistics website TransferMarkt.

=10) PSM Makassar – Indonesia Liga 1 / PT Prachuap FC – Thai League 1 – £4.01 million

Sharing the No. 10 spot are two clubs — PSM Makassar of Indonesia and PT Prachuap FC of Thailand — with a squad value of £4.01 million apiece. And it is not just in the economics of the squad that the two clubs share similarities with. Both PSM and Prachuap have had a disappointing league campaign in 2019 with the Indonesian side finishing 12th in Liga 1 and Prachuap finishing ninth in Thai League 1. However, both the sides salvaged their season with cup wins as Prachuap lifted the Thai League Cup and PSM emerged victorious in Piala Indonesia.

9) Chiangrai United – Thai League 1 – £4.21 million

Chiangrai United emerged as the surprise winners of Thailand’s top division last season edging heavyweights Buriram United and their squad has gained in value over the last few months to become the ninth-most valuable roster in Southeast Asia at the moment. The club’s roster is now valued at £4.21 million with Brazilian attacker Rosimar Amancio a.k.a. Bill and South Korean midfielder Lee Yong-rae the most expensive picks with a transfer value of £450,000 and £360,000 respectively.

8) TIRA-Persikabo – Indonesia Liga 1 – £4.23 million

This comes as a big surprise, but TransferMarkt lists Bogor-based TIRA-Persikabo, the Indonesian club which finished just above the relegation slots in the Liga 1 last season, as the club with the eighth-most valuable squad in Southeast Asia right now. Petteri Pennanen, the midfielder from Finland the club acquired from Finnish top division club Kuopion Palloseura, is the most expensive player in the squad with a value of £405,000 and one of the reasons why the Indonesian outfit find themselves among the Top 10 clubs in this list.

7) Suphanburi FC – Thai League 1 – £4.64 million

Suphanburi FC were originally to be relegated from the Thai League 1 after finishing third from bottom in their 2019 league campaign, but they were allowed to stay on in the Thai top division for 2020 after the disbandment of PTT Rayong FC. With the likes of Brazilian forwards Dellatore and Cleiton Silva valued at £630,000 each, their total squad value is at £4.64 million and the War Elephants can only hope to have a better campaign in 2020 considering the amount of talent they have at their disposal.

6) Bali United FC – Indonesia Liga 1 – £5.18 million

Bali United now have the most valuable squad in the Indonesia Liga 1 beating the likes of local rivals Persib Bandung, Persija Jakarta and PSM Makassar to it. Their displays on the field have been the testament for that strength in the roster with the club cruising to their first-ever Indonesian league title least season. And they will be hoping to do the same in the upcoming season with their squad that is worth £5.18 million. Iraqi midfielder Brwa Nouri is the costliest player in the squad with a value of £540,000 while William Pacheco is the second most-valuable player in the squad at £405,000.

5) SCG Muangthong United – Thai League 1 – £5.22 million

It wasn’t the best of seasons on the field for Muangthong United in 2019 and as a result, they have gone from the most-valuable squad in Southeast Asia last year to become only the fifth most-valued at the start of 2020. And their squad value is set to slump further once Thailand international striker Teerasil Dangda, the highest valued star in the squad at £810,000, completes his tentative move to J1 League outfit Shimizu S-Pulse before the start of the season. They will be hoping to arrest the downward spiral by finishing in a decent position in the Thai League this time around.

4) Johor Darul Ta’zim – Malaysia Super League – £6.23 million

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are once again the only club to feature from Malaysia in the list and they are head and shoulders above their fellow Malaysia Super League clubs when it comes to squad value. Brazilian forward Diogo Luis Santo is the most valued star in the JDT ranks at £720,000 while Gonzalo Cabrera is second with a value of £675,000. The Southern Tigers won their sixth consecutive Malaysia Super League title this season and also the Malaysia Cup after defeating Kedah FA 3-0 in the final.

3) Port FC – Thai League 1 – £6.32 million

Port FC ended a nine-year wait for silverware last year by winning the Thai FA Cup overcoming Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC 1-0 in the final held at the Leo Stadium in Pathum Thani. And they can also now boast of the third most-valuable squad in Southeast Asia with a value of £6.32 million. Forward Heberty Fernandes, valued at £900,000, have joined them on loan from Muangthong United ahead of the new season while Spaniard Sergio Suarez is the second costliest star among their ranks at £540,000.

2) Buriram United – Thai League 1 – £6.89 million

2019 saw Buriram United finish a season without a major title for the first time in nine years and they will also miss out on AFC Champions League action this season after falling 3-0 to Shanghai SIPG in the play-offs earlier this week. But with the signings of South Korean defensive midfielder Jeong Jae-yong, Argentine forward Bernardo Cuesta and Brazilian attacker Ricardo Bueno valued at £720,000, £630,000 and £450,000 respectively, the Thunder Castles are hoping to return to the summit in the 2020 campaign stronger than ever.

1) True Bangkok United – Thai League 1 – £7.34 million

Completing an all-Thailand podium is Bangkok United who have the most valuable squad in the whole of Southeast Asia with a value of £7.34 million. Salvadoran forward Nelson Bonilla is the costliest of stars in the Thai League 1 outfit’s squad with a value of £720,000 while Vander Luiz is the second most-valued star at £675,000. The Bangkok-based club finished fourth in the Thai League last season, eight points behind champions Chiangrai United and three less than a place that would have ensured them a spot in the preliminary stages of ACL 2020. Is 2020 going to be their season?