AFC Club Rankings: Ceres-Negros FC overtake Buriram United to become No. 1 side in ASEAN

Philippines’ Ceres-Negros FC have overtaken Thailand’s Buriram United to become the highest-ranked ASEAN side in the latest AFC Club Rankings.

After the conclusion of the AFC Champions League 2020 preliminary stage ties this week, Ceres-Negros have now displaced Buriram as Asia’s No. 25 while the Thai League 1 giants have fallen to 26th in the rankings table.

The 2019 Philippines Football League champions had began their ACL 2020 qualification campaign in Preliminary Round 1 and had defeated Myanmar’s Shan United 3-2 and Thailand’s Port FC 1-0 before going down 2-0 to Japan’s FC Tokyo in the play-off tie this week.

Meanwhile, Buriram had defeated Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City FC 2-1 in Preliminary Round 2 before losing to Chinese Super League giants Shanghai SIPG 3-0 in the play-off at the Yuanshen Sports Centre Stadium in Shanghai on Tuesday.

Having gained 5.50 points for their exploits, Ceres now have 40.75 points to their credit in the AFC Club Rankings while Buriram have 40.67 after collecting only three points in 2020 so far, according to FootyRankings.

Highlights – FC Tokyo vs Ceres Negros FC

The Bacolod-based club had previously taken the No. 1 spot in ASEAN back in May 2019, but Buriram had wrested back the top position not much later.

However, with Buriram no longer involved in continental football this season and Ceres set to begin their campaign in AFC Cup 2020, that points gap is expected to increase especially if the Busmen can put on a good show in AFC’s second-tier continental club competition.