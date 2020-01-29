India women’s footballer Bala Devi creates history after signing for Rangers WFC in Scotland

India women’s national team striker Ngangom Bala Devi has created history after securing a landmark transfer to Scotland’s Rangers WFC.

29-year-old Bala Devi, who hails from India’s northeastern state of Manipur, has been the standout star for the country’s women’s national team, along with centre-back Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, and has scored 52 goals in 58 appearances for the Blue Tigresses.

🆕📝 #RangersFC are delighted to announce the signing of @IndianFootball attacker Bala Devi, subject to international clearance. ➡️ https://t.co/Z6qojndUTv pic.twitter.com/A3QkfqAduS — Rangers Women (@RangersWFC) January 29, 2020

By signing on for the Scottish Women’s Premier League side, the Indian international became the first Indian woman to become a professional footballer outside of India and also become Rangers’ first Asian international footballer.

“Rangers FC are delighted to announce the signing of India attacker Bala Devi, subject to international clearance,” the club announced on social media.

“I hope my move to Rangers serves as an example to all the women footballers back home in India who dream of taking up the sport professionally,” the striker reacted after signing an 19-month contract.

Day One: Kickabout with Mark Hateley 👌 pic.twitter.com/sedRgoksDB — Rangers Women (@RangersWFC) January 29, 2020

Bala Devi had previously represented Eastern Sporting Union, KRYPHSA and Manipur Police in India’s domestic women’s football competitions scoring a truckload of goals for all the sides she represented.

Rangers finished fourth in Scotland last season behind champions Glasgow City, Hibernian and Celtic FC Women.

(Photo credit: Rangers WFC)