Vietnam legend Le Cong Vinh joins Didier Drogba and Park Ji-sung for Australia bushfire relief match

Vietnamese football legend Le Cong Vinh will join the likes of Didier Drogba, Dwight Yorke and Park Ji-sung for ‘Football For Fires’ exhibition match in Sydney which aims to raise money for Australian bushfire relief.

34-year-old Cong Vinh, who is still Vietnam’s leading goalscorer in international football with 51 goals from 83 matches, will take part in the football match which is scheduled to take place at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney on May 23.

The retired footballer will be joined by several other football greats including Chelsea legend Drogba, former Manchester United forward Yorke, former Juventus duo Claudio Marchisio and David Trezeguet and South Korean great Park Ji-sung among others for the fixture.

Other stars who have been revealed to be taking part in the exhibition match includes Emile Heskey, Geremi, Stephen Appiah, Dario Simic and Pedro Mendes. Former Australia internationals Mark Milligan, Mark Bosnich and John Aloisi will also feature.

It is expected that more players will join the line up in the coming weeks.

According to the organisers, “all proceeds from the match will go towards the restoration and improvement of local football clubs and facilities in fire-affected areas across Australia.”

