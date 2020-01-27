Chiangrai to face Port, Muangthong take on PT Prachuap in semifinals of Leo Cup 2020

Chiangrai United, Port FC, Muangthong United and PT Prachuap FC are all through to the semifinals of the Leo Preseason Cup 2020 being held at the Leo Stadium in Pathum Thani, Thailand.

The preseason tournament has the participation of 12 clubs from across Asia with eight of them beginning their campaign in a qualification stage while four others joining the tournament in the quarterfinal stages.

Thai League 1 champions Chiangrai United, Chainat Hornbill FC, Muangthong United, Nongbua Pitchaya FC, Port FC, Nakhon Ratchasima FC, BG Pathum United and PT Prachuap FC were the Thai sides that began their campaign in the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Cerezo Osaka, Singapore’s Tampines Rovers, Lao Premier League champions Lao Toyota FC and Cambodia’s Phnom Penh Crown FC entered the pool in the quarterfinals.

While Chaingrai defeated Port 1-0 in the first qualifier at the Singha Stadium on January 22, Muangthong overcame Nongbua Pitchaya by the same scoreline in the other qualifier at the SCG Stadium on the same day.

The second matchday on January 23 saw Port FC defeating Nakhon Ratchasima 2-0 at the PAT Stadium while PT Prachuap booked a place in the quarterfinals with a narrow 1-0 win over BG Pathum United.

In the quarterfinal matches held on January 25, Thai champions Chiangrai continued their good run with a 1-0 win over Phnom Penh Crown while Muangthong edged Tampines 2-1 at the Leo Stadium.

Port FC registered a comfortable 3-0 win over Cerezo Osaka to book their last four berth while PT Prachuap overcame Lao Toyota 2-0.

The semifinals to be held on January 30 will see Chiangrai facing Port while Muangthong going up against Prachuap.

The final of Leo Cup 2020 is scheduled to be held on February 4 at the Leo Stadium.

