Philippines’ Global FC snap up former LA Galaxy star & Manchester United, Liverpool academy graduates

Filipino club Global Makati FC have gone on a spending spree in the transfer market signing former LA Galaxy star Jose Villarreal as well as a couple of players who came through the famed academies at Liverpool and Manchester United.

Global have experienced financial turmoil in recent years and had shifted base to Makati at the start of 2019, but had finished rockbottom of the Philippines Football League (PFL) table 2019 after withdrawing from a string of matches due to their inability to field a team.

However, if their recent signings are anything to go by, the club are looking to make a strong comeback to PFL in 2020.

The club had announced on social media earlier this month that a Hong Kong Consortium by the name of Mazinyi Management Ltd had invested heavily in the club which seems to have facilitated their recent transfers.

Their first signing was 26-year-old Ghanaian forward John Cofie who won the 2011 FA Youth Cup with the Manchester United academy alongside the likes of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard.

Cofie was last seen playing for Australian side Hume FC in 2018 and will be hoping to hit the ground running in Philippines for his new side.

Global also announced the signing of 20-year-old English defender Suleman Naeem who was previously part of the Liverpool youth set up. He has been without a club since leaving DAC Dunajska Streda of Slovakia.

The PFL side’s third signing is that of former LA Galaxy star Villarreal who has previously represented the United States U-23 national team. The 26-year-old was part of the Galaxy squad between 2012 and 2017 before switching to another Major League Soccer (MLS) side Orlando City in 2018.

Are Global, with their new signings, gunning to challenge the likes of Ceres-Negros FC and Kaya FC-Iloilo for the PFL 2020 title? Let us know in the comments section.