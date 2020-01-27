Thailand’s AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers moved to Australia after coronavirus outbreak in China

Thailand will play their 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers third round ties in Sydney, Australia after the event was moved from China PR due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak there.

The Group B the Olympic Qualifiers was originally to be held from February 3 to 9 at Wuhan. However, the fixtures were moved to Nanjing on January 22 after Wuhan emerged as the epicentre of the virus outbreak.

But the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has now informed that the Chinese Football Association (CFA) have withdrawn as the hosts of the qualifying tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Sydney to replace Nanjing as host for the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers.https://t.co/YFeBEwq3Vu — #AFCU23 (@theafcdotcom) January 26, 2020

“Therefore, the AFC worked with the Football Federation Australia (FFA) and has nominated Sydney in Australia as the replacement host for the group which involves Australia as well as China PR, Chinese Taipei and Thailand,” AFC said.

“The CFA said that it was taking the decision to withdraw because of the ‘current situation’ of coronavirus in the People’s Republic of China. The AFC had previously agreed to switch the venue from Wuhan to Nanjing because the source of the disease had been identified as Wuhan,” it added.

However, the AFC are yet to confirm the new schedule for the Group B matches.

Meanwhile, matches in Group A involving Korea Republic, Myanmar and Vietnam, will take place as scheduled from February 3 to 9 at the Jeju World Cup Stadium in South Korea.

The top two sides from each group will progress to a play-off to be held on a home and away basis from which the aggregate winners will join hosts Japan in booking a berth at the women’s football competition of the 2020 Olympics.

