FIFA approves six football stadiums in Indonesia to host 2021 FIFA U20 World Cup

Six football stadiums in Indonesia have been granted approval to host the 2021 FIFA U20 World Cup, the country’s Youth and Sports Ministry has announced.

The venues that will host the premier world youth championship are the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Pakansari Stadium in Bogor, Manahan Stadium in Surakarta, Mandala Krida Stadium in Yogyakarta, Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium in Surabaya and Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium in Bali.

Persatuan Sepakbola Seluruh Indonesia (PSSI) secretary-general Ratu Tisha had held a meeting with officials from the world governing body in Switzerland on January 17 and 18 during which a decision regarding the six stadiums were taken.

Among the six venues, Gelora Bung Karno Stadium is the largest with a seating capacity of over 77,000 while Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium had a capacity of 50,000. The Mandala Krida Stadium can, meanwhile, hold 35,000 people.

The PSSI had previously proposed 10 stadiums across 10 cities in seven provinces of Indonesia as host stadiums for the FIFA tournament.

The 23rd edition of the FIFA U20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in May and June 2021 and will be the first FIFA tournament to be hosted by Indonesia. It will also be the second U20 World Cup to be held in Southeast Asia after Malaysia hosted it in 1997.