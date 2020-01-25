Thailand defeat Myanmar 2-1 in friendly as ASEAN sides prepare for AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers

Thailand have defeated Myanmar 2-1 in an international friendly match at the Mandalarthiri Stadium in Mandalay as part of their preparations for the 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers starting next month.

Thailand took the lead in the 16th minute before doubling their advantage in the 21st minute. Home side Myanmar’s consolation goal came in the 85th minute through Khin Moe Wai.

Myanmar and Thailand will meet again in another friendly fixture on January 28.

The two Southeast Asian sides are preparing for the third round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers which will be held from February 3 to 9.

While Thailand are in Group B of the Olympic Qualifiers along with China PR, Australia and Chinese Taipei, Myanmar find themselves in Group A along with their ASEAN neighbours Vietnam, Myanmar and Korea Republic.

While Thailand’s Group B matches will be held at the Jiangning Football Training Centre in China’s Nanjing, Myanmar’s matches will take place in Korea Republic at the Jeju World Cup Stadium in Seogwipo.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for a two-legged play-off round from which the winners will join hosts Japan in the women’s football competition of the 2020 Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo later this year.

(Photo credit: Myanmar Football Federation)

Read more: Thailand’s 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers ties moved due to virus outbreak in China