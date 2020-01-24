Are Indonesia national team set to sport Warrix kits after ending 13-year association with Nike?

Persatuan Sepakbola Seluruh Indonesia (PSSI) has recently severed ties with Nike ending 13 years of association between the global sportswear giants and the Indonesia national football team.

Nike had first joined hands with Indonesia at the turn of the new millennium in 2000 producing the Timnas kits for a two-year period. Adidas then returned to sponsor the ASEAN side between 2004 and 2006 before Indonesia went back to Nike in 2007.

The US sports apparel manufacturers have ever since then kitted Indonesia national teams in a partnership that has lasted for 13 years only to end with the 2019 Southeast Asian Games held in Philippines last month.

And it was looking like it was going to be Warrix Sport, the sports apparel makers headquartered in Thailand, who were going to sign a deal with PSSI to replace Nike.

Indonesia NT new kit by Warrix. 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/A452Klu0G5 — Aun Rahman (@aunrrahman) January 24, 2020

Warrix are already producing kits for the Thailand and Myanmar national teams in Southeast Asia since 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Apparently, players at the Indonesia U-19 national camp, who are preparing for the 2020 AFC U19 Championship and the 2021 FIFA U20 World Cup, were first seen training in Warrix gears on January 13.

The players in the U-19 and U016 camps as well as Indonesia national team head coach Shin Tae-yong along with coaches Indra Sjafri and Nova Arianto were among those who have been photographed wearing the custom apparels from the Thai company in the recent weeks.

More recently, there have been rumours on internet that the fans’ version of the maiden Indonesia-Warrix national team kit will cost 200,000 Indonesian rupiah (around US$ 15) while the players’ version will cost almost the double (US$ 30).

So, will Shin Tae-yong’s men be sporting their new Warrix kits when they face Thailand in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round on March 26?

Maybe, just no yet.

Latest reports suggest that PSSI are yet to get into a formal deal with Warrix despite the company giving subtle hints of their association via social media and also supplying a string of training kits.

PSSI president Mochamad Iriawan has stated that they are yet to formalise Warrix as the kit manufacturer and it is being reported that the PSSI are still looking at some local brands as an alternative to Warrix.

Who do you want to see produce national team kits for Tim Garuda? Let us know in the comments below!