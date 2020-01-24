AFC Club Rankings: Buriram United, Ceres-Negros and Kedah FA rise up after ACL 2020 triumphs

ASEAN sides Buriram United, Ceres-Negros FC and Kedah FA have climbed in AFC Club Rankings after wins in the preliminary stages of AFC Champions League 2020.

Malaysia Super League side Kedah had defeated Hong Kong’s Tai Po FC 5-1 this week and are to face K League side FC Seoul in the play-off round that will decide which side will make it to the group stages of the ACL 2020.

Thai League 1 giants Buriram, meanwhile, are to travel to China PR to face Chinese Super League giants Shanghai SIPG after overcoming Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City FC 2-1.

[AFC rankings update : Club Ranking] There are some changes to the rankings this week

🇹🇯 @fcistiklol_2007 31st (+ 3)

🇺🇿 Bunyodkor 64th (+ 6)

🇲🇾 @official_kfa 117th (+ 9) View the full ranking here https://t.co/yvCUmORRbi — Footy Rankings (@FootyRankings) January 22, 2020

Philippines Football League winners Ceres recorded two wins in the competition this month — first defeating Myanmar’s Shan United 3-2 in the Preliminary Round 1 and then overcoming Thai outfit Port FC 1-0 in the second round. They will now face J1 League 2019 runners-up FC Tokyo on January 28.

As a result of the wins, all three of them have gained places in the AFC Club Rankings, according to data from Footy Rankings.

Buriram United are the highest-ranked ASEAN side in the table positioned now in 25th place while Ceres-Negros are close on their heels at 26th rank.

2019 Malaysia FA Cup winners Kedah FA, meanwhile, have gained nine places to climb to 117th in the club rankings.

Muangthong United are still the third highest ranked side from Southeast Asia, but have now fallen to 32nd while Home United of Singapore are 43rd in the rankings.

Vietnamese champions Hanoi FC are the fifth-best side from ASEAN coming in at 47th.

Indonesia Liga 1 side Bali United have fallen to 85th place after defeat to Melbourne Victory in Preliminary Round 2, but PSM Makassar gain places to take 88th position after a 4-1 win over Lalenok United in AFC Cup 2020 play-off.