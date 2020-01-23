Thailand’s 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers ties moved due to virus outbreak in China

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has been forced to move a set of third round ties in the 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers following the outbreak of coronavirus in China PR.

AFC has moved the matches in Group A, featuring Thailand, Australia, Chinese Taipei and hosts China, from the Five Rings Sports Centre and Tazihu Sports Centre in Wuhan to Jiangning Football Training Centre in Nanjing due to the virus outbreak.

Around 440 cases have been confirmed across several Chinese provinces after the outbreak was first reported in Wuhan in December 2019 and the AFC has now decided to allow Chinese Football Association’s (CFA) request for a change in the host city.

“At the request of the CFA, the AFC is now moving the 2020 Olympic Asian women’s football Group B qualifying matches from Wuhan to Jiangning Sports Training Centre in Nanjing, in China’s Jiangsu Province,” it said in a statement.

Thailand are to open their campaign against China on February 3 and will then face Australia on February 6 and Chinese Taipei on February 9.

Top two teams from the group will qualify for a two-legged play-off round from which the winners will join hosts Japan in the women’s football competition of the 2020 Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo later this year.

Hosts Korea Republic, Vietnam and Myanmar are in Group A of the third round of Olympic qualifiers to be held at the Jeju World Cup Stadium in Seogwipo.