IR Iran & Rio Ave winger Mehdi Taremi linked with transfer to Premier League

IR Iran international winger Mehdi Taremi, who currently plies his trade in Portugal, has been linked with a transfer to Premier League club Aston Villa.
The 27-year-old Iranian attacker had made his move to Portuguese Primeira Liga club Rio Ave from Qatar Stars League side Al Gharafa SC in July 2019 and has been in fine touch in his first stint in Europe.
Taremi has scored six goals in 13 appearances for Rio Ave this season which has attracted interest in the Team Melli forward from various clubs across Europe.
Villa have already signed Tanzanian forward Mbwana Samatta from KRC Genk during the January transfer window, but are still looking to add a second striker to their roster.
“It’s something we’re talking about all the time. Suso (Villa sporting director Jesus García Pitarch) believes the same as well, so it’s something we’re looking for and looking to press on with as well,” Aston Villa manager Dean Smith told Sky Sports.
Taremi has scored 21 goals in 45 international appearances for the Iran national team.