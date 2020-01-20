Bangkok United pip hosts Selangor FA on penalties to clinch Asia Challenge 2020 title

True Bangkok United needed penalty shootouts to defeat hosts Selangor FA and clinch the inaugural Selangor Asia Challenge 2020 title at the Shah Alam Stadium in Malaysia.

Penalties were employed after the Thai League 1 outfit and Malaysia Super League club played out a goalless draw in the title-deciding match of the preseason football tournament and it was Bangkok United who came out on top in the shootouts with a 4-2 victory.

The winner also took home a cash prize of US$ 10,000.

The two-day preseason tournament featured Vietnamese V.League 1 champions Hanoi FC and Indonesia Liga 1 giants Persib Bandung apart from hosts Selangor and Bangkok United from Thailand.

Asia Challenge 2020 saw each of the sides playing two of the other teams with the teams awarded three points for a win as well as extra points for every goal they score in the competition creating a unique format.

Bangkok United had defeated Hanoi FC 3-0 while Selangor had blanked Persib by the same scoreline on the opening day to set up the title showdown between the Thais and the Malaysians.

The third-place play-off between Hanoi FC and Persib Bandung was called off after first half due to heavy rain. Persib were leading 2-0 against Hanoi when the match was forced into a halt.

(Photo credit: Selangor FA)