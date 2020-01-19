Asia Challenge 2020: Hosts Selangor blank Persib Bandung; Bangkok United defeat Hanoi FC 3-0

There were wins for hosts Selangor FA and Thai League 1 outfit True Bangkok United on the opening day of the Selangor Asia Challenge 2020 at the Shah Alam Stadium in Malaysia.

The two-day preseason tournament features Vietnamese V.League 1 champions Hanoi FC, Indonesia Liga 1 giants Persib Bandung and Thai League 1 club Bangkok United along with hosts Selangor of Malaysia Super League.

The tournament sees each of the sides playing two of the other teams in the tournament with the teams awarded three points for a win as well as extra points for every goal they score in the competition creating a unique format.

The opening day of the Asia Challenge saw Bangkok United facing Hanoi FC and Persib taking on hosts Selangor.

And it was the Thais who emerged 3-0 winners over Hanoi in the first match of the tournament as Nattawut Suksum, Vander Luiz and Guntapon Keereelaeng scored to give Bangkok United six points — three for the win and three for the number of goals scored.

The second match also saw a 3-0 win for Selangor against Indonesian giants Persib as Taylor Regan, Sandro da Silva and Syahmi Safari scored to gift the hosts six points as well.

Persib take on Hanoi FC while Bangkok United face Selangor in the matches on the second matchday of the Asia Challenge on Sunday.

(Photo credit: True Bangkok United)