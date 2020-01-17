Asian Football |

Angry fans threaten to abandon newly merged ATK Mohun Bagan in 2020

I-League side Mohun Bagan has completed its merger with Indian Super League club and two-time champions ATK. The ISL side have bought 80% shares of the legendary Mohun Bagan and the two sides will now play as one in the next season of the ISL under the name ATK Mohun Bagan.

Fans were naturally not happy with the merger and voiced their displeasure on Twitter. Here are sme of the best reactions.

 

