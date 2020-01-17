Angry fans threaten to abandon newly merged ATK Mohun Bagan in 2020

I-League side Mohun Bagan has completed its merger with Indian Super League club and two-time champions ATK. The ISL side have bought 80% shares of the legendary Mohun Bagan and the two sides will now play as one in the next season of the ISL under the name ATK Mohun Bagan.

Fans were naturally not happy with the merger and voiced their displeasure on Twitter. Here are sme of the best reactions.

The official press release of Mohun Bagan regarding new investor is available in the official websitehttps://t.co/NifBXQbugJ pic.twitter.com/4QU4evdW7m — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) January 16, 2020

A Mohunbagan fan.

But there can’t be a Mohunbagan without an East Bengal in the same league, and vice versa.

Seems like the club is gone! — SDutta (@TweetSDutta) January 16, 2020

Shame. You have taken my mohun bagan from me. Tutu bose, srinjoy bose, debashis dutta will rot in hell — Sayan (@Tweets_by_Sayan) January 16, 2020

Shame on club officials..

They just took away our mother like club from us..

They are so spineless that they can’t find a sponsor ..Chiii — Milan Ghosh 🇮🇳 (@milan__ghosh) January 16, 2020

When your childhood love has to kneel down before money 😞 pic.twitter.com/gNAMT563gN — Sourav Mitra Thakur (@sa_ur_av) January 16, 2020

This is a dark day for people of Kolkata… the only reason a 130 year old heritage brand is sold off( it can be any brand) is when the promoters of the brand is unable to keep pace with changing times, which is reflection of their inefficiency & vision. — Saumen Ghosh (@shomu_73) January 16, 2020

Tutu Bose, @bosesrinjoy and Debashis Dutta – I do not understand how you’d be able to sleep tonight after murdering the identity of millions. — Rediscovery of India (@ShashankaSan) January 16, 2020

You guys have ruined our emotions. — Indrava Banerjee (@IndravaBanerjee) January 16, 2020

It’s very disappointing…

We want the name “Mohunbagan” to in the same..and don’t want The ATK name with my MOHUNBAGAN.. it will be a shame for a century old club..

Shame on our officials.. — Milan Ghosh 🇮🇳 (@milan__ghosh) January 16, 2020