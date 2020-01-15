Sacked Myanmar head coach Miodrag Radulovic finds new job at top Iran club

Miodrag Radulovic, who was sacked as the head coach of Myanmar national team, has found a new job in the Persian Gulf Pro League – IR Iran’s top division.

The Montenegrin tactician has been unveiled as the new head coach of Iranian top division club Zob Ahan FC who reached the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League 2019 least season.

The former Myanmar boss has signed a one-and-a-half-year deal with the club and has the job of resurrecting a team who have won just three matches in their previous 16 matches.

Antoine Hey will return as Myanmar head coach replacing Miodrag Radulović!

Zob Ahan currently lie 11th in the 16-team league with 15 points from 16 matches. They are 18 points behind league leaders Persepolis FC and only five points above the relegation zone.

Radulovic had coached Lebanon at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and was appointed the Myanmar boss in April 2019.

However, his stint with the ASEAN side only lasted briefly as three defeats in three 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round ties, including a 1-0 defeat to minnows Mongolia, led to his sacking in October.

Antoine Hey has returned to take charge of Myanmar since the departure of Radulovic and has guided the Asian Lions to two consecutive wins in the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers ties.