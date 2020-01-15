Mohun Bagan fans start petition to stop potential merger with ATK

Just a day after reports emerged of Indian I-League club Mohun Bagan’s potential merger with Indian Super League giants ATK, Bagan’s fans have started an online petition in an attempt to stop the deal.

The online petition has been created in Change.org, one of the largest portals of its kind in the world with over 240 million users.

“ATK is going to take over an 80% stake in Mohun Bagan, after which theoretically ATK will seize to exist, but practically it is MB who will die eventually. No club’s fans want to share the gallery space with their fellow rivals from the same city.” the post reads.

“Both the clubs and their fans have created a different identity for themselves in spite of several hardships and struggle just for the sake of their mother club and the love for the sports. We the fans of both the clubs protest against this merger which is being done only for the sake of business of the people in command and demand the security of our hard-earned identity. We want both the clubs to be a separate entity and as rivals.”

“By signing this petition, we want to deliver a message to the officials of both the clubs that we don’t want this merger or rather this takeover. Only fans have the power to change. Say no to the merger,” it further adds.

It is The Bridge who reported that they can confirm that Mohun Bagan are all set to join hands with ATK. This latest move from Bagan is apparently a part of their plan to enter the ISL next season, following the All India Football Federation (AIFF)’s plans to introduce a two-tier league system with ISL as the top division and the I-League as the second division.