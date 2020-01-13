Reports: Mohun Bagan all set to merge with two-time ISL champions ATK

According to reports from India, former I-League champions and 130-years-old football club Mohun Bagan is all set to merge with two-time ISL (Indian Super League) Champions ATK in what looks like a blockbuster deal.

This is according to The Bridge, who has reported that they can confirm that Mohun Bagan are all set to join hands with ATK. This latest move from Mohun Bagan is apparently a part of their plan to enter the ISL next season, following the All India Football Federation (AIFF)’s plans to introduce a two-tier league system with ISL as the top division and the I-League as the second division.

As per The Bridge‘s report, Bagan have been on the lookout for potential sponsors for quite some time now, in their bid to enter the ISL. The Indian news agency also claims that talks of a potential tie-up with ATK had been held before last season as well, although nothing came out of it.

While the decision to merge was left to both club’s decision-makers, the Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL) – the body which runs the ISL – is also said to have had a crucial role in creating the change. According to sources, the FSDL would benefit well from having immensely popular teams like Bagan and their arch-rivals East Bengal playing in the ISL, which is why they also gave the nod for the potential merger between ATK and Bagan.

While neither Bagan nor ATK officials have made any comments related to the event, a well-placed source close to the developments has reportedly claimed that an official announcement of the merger will be made within the next few days.