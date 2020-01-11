Al Sadd claim Xavi will not leave to replace Ernesto Valverde at Barcelona

Barcelona great Xavi has been linked with a return to the club with reports claiming that he will replace manager Ernesto Valverde at the helm of affairs at the La Liga club. However, Qatar club Al Sadd, who are being managed by the Spaniard, have denied reports that claimed Xavi is on his way back to Catalunia.

With Barcelona going down 3-2 against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup, rumours of manager Ernesto Valverde’s sacking started doing the rounds. Moreover, there were claims that Xavi has been contacted to replace Valverde.

However, Al Sadd’s general manager Turki Al-Ali has denied reports claiming that Xavi is on his way back to Barcelona, before adding that he will return there in the future not now.

“The issue of Xavi going to Barcelona is normal and expected because he will be at his club and it’s his first home and he must return there in the future, but as of today, Xavi is the coach of Al Sadd,” Al-Ali said via a statement published on the club’s official website (via Mirror).

“Xavi and his team are focusing on tomorrow’s match against Al-Rayyan, and we know that a club with the size and professionalism of Barcelona will take to official channels to speak of such matters.”