Myanmar striker Aung Thu returns to Yadanarbon FC after Muangthong United stint

Myanmar international striker Aung Thu has returned to Yadanarbon FC after ending his loan spell with Thai League 1 giants Muangthong United.

The 23-year-old had spent the last two season on loan in the Thai top division — first with Police Tero FC during 2018 and then with Muangthong in 2019. He scored 11 goals in 31 appearances during his first season in Thailand and three goals in 13 appearances for the Kirins last season.

But Aung Thu will spent the upcoming season in his home country after returning to his parent club — Yadanarbon in the Myanmar National League. He will wear the No.99 jersey as confirmed by the club via its social media handles.

Aung Thu was recently linked with a return to Police Tero, but that move has not materialised forcing the Myanmar superstar to end his two-year stay in Thailand.

Yadanarbon finished fourth in the Myanmar National League during the 2019 season behind champions Shan United, runners-up Ayeyawady United and third-placed Yangon United — outside the slots for a place in the continental championships.

They will be hoping to return to winning ways, now with Aung Thu back leading the line. Yadanarbon’s last league title came in 2016 when Aung Thu scored eight goals to finish as the third highest goal scorer for the side during the title-winning campaign.

He has scored 24 goals from 58 league games for Yadanarbon so far between 2013 and 2017.