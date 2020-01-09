Qatar’s Al Duhail SC announce signing of North Korean forward Han Kwang-song from Juventus

Qatar Stars League outfit Al Duhail SC have announced the signing of DPR Korea international striker Han Kwang-song from Italian Serie A giants Juventus.

This is the Qatari club’s third acquisition from Juventus in recent times following the signings of Moroccan centre-back Medhi Benatia in January 2019 and Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic in December 2019.

According to reports from Italy, Al Duhail paid Juventus around €5 million for the services of the North Korean forward who had only permanently signed for the Italian club this month following a three-month loan.

The Bianconeri were reported to have paid €3.5 million to Cagilari Calcio to turn Han’s loan move into a permanent transfer earlier this month.

DPR Korea international Han had been in Italy since 2017, having been brought in by Serie A side Cagliari. He made 12 appearances for them and scored once in the league. He was also sent to Perugia on loan for two seasons, where he made thirty-nine appearances and scored eleven times.

Rui Faria’s Al Duhail are currently leading the Qatar Stars League table collecting 30 points from 20 matches and are two points clear of second-placed Al Rayyan SC and nine clear of defending champions Al Sadd who have a game in hand.