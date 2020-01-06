Ong Kim Swee to take charge of youth development at FA Malaysia – Reports

Former Malaysia U-23 national team head coach Ong Kim Swee is reportedly set to head youth development activities of Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

Kim Swee’s contract as the U-23 national team boss had come to an end following the conclusion of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Philippines and FA Malaysia had decided not to renew his contract.

However, it is being reported now that the 49-year-old will take charge as the Head of Youth Development at FA Malaysia.

Ong Kim Swee in SEA Games 2011 Gold

2013 4th

2015 3rd in group stage

2017 Runner-up

2019 4th in group stage — Dandelion Biru (@newdandbiru) December 4, 2019

“We are in the midst of finalising the details. He will focus on youth development. Kim Swee will be working directly with the Technical Director Peter de Roo,” FAM secretary general Stuart Ramalingam was quoted as saying by New Straits Times.

The. coach will be awarded a one-year contract, according to the report.

Kim Swee had coached the Malaysia U-23s in the 2020 AFC U23 Championship Qualifiers last year where they narrowly lost out on a qualification to Guus Hiddink’s China PR.

Malaysia also failed to reach the knockout stages of the 30th SEA Games finishing fourth in a group which featured Myanmar, Cambodia, Philippines and Timor-Leste.