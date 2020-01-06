Vietnam unveil new home and away kits ahead of 2020 AFC U23 Championship

Vietnam have unveiled their new home and away kits for the new season as the excitement builds for the 2020 AFC U23 Championship which kicks off on Wednesday.

The home kit continues to sport the trademark red colour with touches of gold appearing on the sleeves and collars as well as on the Vietnam national flag and kit supplier’s logo.

Meanwhile, the away kit is white in colour with the detailing done in red.

The biggest and most notable addition on the shirts, however, is the ‘gold star’ from the Vietnam national flag that appears as an element on the front on both the home and away kits.

The jerseys are produced by Grand Sport Vietnam and are on sale at their outlets starting January 6, 2020. The shirts are priced at 745000 Vietnamese dong.

They will be first worn during the 2020 AFC U23 Championship that will be held in Thailand from January 8 to 26.

Vietnam were the runners-up in the 2018 edition of the AFC U23 Championship losing to Uzbekistan in the final. They are pitted against DPR Korea, Jordan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Group D of the 2020 tournament set to kick off this week.

The senior national team will also resume their 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round campaign in March 2020. The Golden Dragons are currently top of Group G ahead of Thailand, Malaysia and UAE.

(Photo credit: Grand Sport Vietnam)