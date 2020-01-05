Oman legendary goalkeeper Ali Al-Habsi retires from international football

Oman goalkeeper Ali Al-Habsi has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 38.

Al-Habsi made his debut for Oman national team back in 2002 and wore the national team jersey for 135 times in a career spanning little under two decades.

“After years of my country honouring me in the form of serving the national team, both within and outside, I announce today the end of my international career with the national team,” Al-Habsi posted on his social media.

بعد سنوات تشرفت فيها بخدمة منتخبات وطني؛ داخل الوطن وخارجه، أُعلن اليوم إنهاء مسيرتي الدولية مع المنتخب الوطني.

في هذه اللحظة؛ أرفع خالص شكري وجزيل تقديري، لمقام مولاي جلالة السلطان المعظم حفظه الله، وعظيم امتناني لكلِّ مَن ساندني طوال مسيرتي الرياضية.

أخوكم/ علي الحبسي pic.twitter.com/1xx0KYSjS4 — Ali Al-Habsi (@AliAlhabsi) January 4, 2020

“At this moment, I extend my sincere thanks and deep appreciation to my Majesty, His Majesty the Sultan, may God protect him, and my great gratitude to everyone who supported me throughout my sporting career. Your brother, Ali Al Habsi,” the goalkeeper wrote on Saturday.

The veteran shot-stopper is currently employed by English Championship side West Bromwich Albion (WBA) who signed him from Saudi Professional League outfit Al Hilal FC back in August 2019.

With Oman, Al-Habsi played a key role in helping his country win their first-ever Arabian Gulf Cup in 2009 defeating Saudi Arabia on penalties in the final. He was also part of the sides that finished runners-up in 2004 and 2007.