Shan United win MFF Charity Cup 2020 after 2-1 win over Yangon United

Shan United have emerged as the winners of the MFF Charity Cup 2020 after a 2-1 win over Yangon United at the Yangon United Sports Complex on Sunday.

The annual fixture is played between the winners of the Myanmar National League and the General Aung San Shield — the titles that were won by Shan United and Yangon United respectively during the 2019 domestic season.

The two Myanmarese clubs fought neck-and-neck in the first half of the ninth edition of the competition, but it remained goalless as the players headed into their dressing rooms for the half-time break.

However, the deadlock was broken in the 57th minute by Shan United as they took the lead through their new Liberian striker Keith Martu Nah who fought his marked and lifted the ball over Yangon United goalkeeper Kyaw Zin Htet into the goal.

The 2019 Myanmar National League champions doubled their lead in the 74th minute when Nanda Kyaw’s left-footed free kick was headed in from inside the box by 21-year-old defender Ye Min Thu.

Yangon did reduce the deficit in the very next minute through Yan Paing Soe, but failed to find another goal in the remainder of the time to hand the title to Shan United in the season opener.

(Photo credit: Shan United)