According to the latest reports, Thailand star Chanathip Songkrasin’s agent has apparently claimed that the player has received an offer to join a La Liga club.

This is according to Siamsport, who reports via Football Tribe that Chanathip’s agent has revealed that the attacking midfielder has “an opportunity” to play in the Spanish La Liga.

Football Tribe further adds that the Siamsport report, however, does not mention more details of any potential offer, and it also does not reveal which club is interested in signing him.

However, one thing is for certain, a move to Spain – provided it happens soon – would see him follow in the footsteps of his Thailand national teammate Teerasil Dangda, who had a short loan spell with UD Almeria in 2014. Dangda went on to make six appearances for the club in the La Liga, before returning to Asia.

Chanathip began his professional club career with Police Tero FC in the Thai League, before joining Muangthong United on a permanent deal in 2016. On February 1, 2019, he was signed by J1.League club Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo, after spending nearly one and half seasons at the club on loan from Muangthong.

In 78 appearances for H.C.Sapporo so far, the 26-year-old midfielder has scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists. He is also regarded as one of the rising Asian footballers at the moment.