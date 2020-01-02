Persija Jakarta vs PSM Makassar among the top 15 most attended football matches in 2019

The Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia hosted one of the biggest crowds in football in the year 2019. On July 21st last year, the Piala Indonesia encounter between Persija Jakarta and PSM Makassar attracted a whopping figure of 70,306 spectators to the stadium which was the 14th highest attendance recorded in the calendar year all over the world.

The home team ended up securing a win in a tense encounter with a 1-0 scoreline, thanks to an 89th-minute strike from centre-back Ryuji Utomo. Overall, Camp Nou attracted the biggest crown in the sport in 2019 when Liverpool faced FC Barcelona in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Second in the list was FNB-Stadium in South Africa which hosted 88,000 spectators in the match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on November 9, 2019. Wembley Stadium in England hosted the third-largest crowd in the calendar year when 85,854 spectators watched the FA Cup final between Watford and Manchester City on May 18.

Historic Santiago Bernabéu had 80,472 visitors present in the match between Real Madrid and Barcelona on February 27, fifth-highest in the year. Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran hosted the largest crowd of 80,000 in the Asian continent in the Persian Gulf Pro League match between Persepolis FC and Esteghlal FC on March 30, which was the sixth-largest crowd in the calendar year.

All numbers sourced from Transfermarkt

Image Courtesy: Jakarta.tribunnews