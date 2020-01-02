China PR appoint Li Tie as permanent successor to Marcello Lippi

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) has appointed Li Tie as the permanent successor to Italian great Marcello Lippi in the role of the China PR national team head coach.

FIFA World Cup-winning coach Lippi had resigned from the post after China’s poor start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round back in November.

And a hunt for a new head coach by the CFA has resulted in the appointment of Li as the head coach on a permanent basis.

“In preparation for the next stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, the CFA recently began a search for the head coach of China. After evaluation by the expert committee, the CFA has approved the appointment of Li Tie as head coach of the Chinese national team,” CFA said on its official website.

“The CFA will fully support the coaching staff with head coach Li Tie as at its core. We hope, under the leadership of Li, China will work hard, prepare and strive to build a national team that can compete well and have a good style going all out in every game,” it said.

Li Tie had coached Team Dragon during the EAFF E1 Football Championship 2019 as a caretaker coach. China had finished third in the East Asian Football Federation tournament held last month behind 2019 champions Korea Republic and runners-up Japan.

Lie Tie had represented the likes of Everton during his playing career while also being part of the Chinese team in the 2002 FIFA World Cup.