Philippines defender Amani Aguinaldo attends trial at K League club Incheon United

Philippines international defender Amani Aguinaldo is undergoing a trial at South Korean club Incheon United in a bid to earn a contract with the K League outfit.

Aguinaldo was one of the players who stood out for the Azkals during the 30th Southeast Asian Games that Philippines hosted earlier this month where they narrowly missed out on a place in the semifinals of the men’s football competition.

One of the two overage players in the squad along with captain Stephan Schrock, Aguinaldo scored a hattrick against Timor-Leste on the final matchday in the group stages as the hosts tried valiantly to pip Cambodia on goal difference to the runners-up spot in Group A and secure a knockout berth.

Philippines international defender Amani Aguinaldo took part in the open tryout of Incheon United yesterday. (Channel A) #kleague pic.twitter.com/HlcVYyQSPw — Korea Football News (@KORFootballNews) December 28, 2019

The 24-year-old defender was on loan at Malaysia Super League side PKNP FC last season from his parent club Ceres-Negros FC, but is looking to try out his luck abroad ahed of the upcoming season and hence, is attending the open tryout at Incheon.

“I want to do my best to prove myself that I am good enough in Korea Republic which has the best league in Asia,” he was quoted as saying while attending the tryout.

Vietnam star Nguyen Cong Phuong had joined Incheon on loan earlier this year and Aguinaldo could become another player from the region at the South Korean club under K League’s ASEAN quota.