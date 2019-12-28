Top 10 ASEAN clubs with the highest average attendances during 2019 season

The year 2019 witnessed exciting footballing action across ASEAN with some teams dominating their domestic leagues while others springing a surprise or two.

Hundreds of thousands flocked into stadiums across Southeast Asia to see their favourite teams kick the football while even more tuned into television sets keeping track of the latest scores.

With the leagues concluding across the region and the numbers coming in for stadium attendances from various leagues, we can now calculate which ASEAN club had the highest following during 2019 when it comes to their fans occupying the stadium.

And it is the Indonesian clubs who have come out on top head and shoulders above the rest of the clubs from ASEAN.

2018 Indonesia Liga 1 champions Persija Jakarta might have had a season to forget finishing 10th in the league, but their supporters were firmly behind their club’s back with the Kemayoran Tigers recording an average attendance of 24,303 across their 34 league matches.

This amounts to a total of 413,152 supporters who have watched Persija at home this season in the league with the highest attendance recorded at 70,136.

Coming in at second is PSS Sleman who had 18,909 fans on average at their Maguwoharjo Stadium during the campaign while the newly-crowned 2019 Liga 1 champions Bali United are third with an average figure of 16,945.

Persebaya Surabaya are fourth with an average count of 16,472 while Indonesia complete the Top 5 with Persib Bandung who recorded an average attendance of 15,071.

Nam Dinh FC are the only entrants from Vietnam in the Top 10 coming in at sixth with an average attendance of 15,000 in 2019 V.League 1.

Arema FC of Indonesia are seventh with an attendance of 14,182 on average.

Thailand occupy eighth and ninth positions with Buriram United and Nakhon Ratchasima FC who have average attendances of 13,558 and 12,388 respectively.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC are 10th with the Malaysia Super League champions recording a figure of 11,962.

Top 10 ASEAN clubs with highest average attendances during 2019

1) Persija Jakarta – Indonesia – 24,303

2) PSS Sleman – Indonesia – 18,909

3) Bali United – Indonesia – 16,945

4) Persebaya Surabaya – Indonesia – 16,472

5) Persib Bandung. – Indonesia – 15,071

6) Nam Dinh FC – Vietnam – 15,000

7) Arema FC – Indonesia – 14,182

8) Buriram United – Thailand – 13,558

9) Nakhon Ratchsima FC – Thailand – 12,388

10) Johor Darul Ta’zim – Malaysia – 11,962