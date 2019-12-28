OFFICIAL: Former South Korea boss Shin Tae-yong appointed Indonesia head coach

PSSI has confirmed the appointment of former Korea Republic boss Shin Tae-yong as the replacement for Simon McMenemy with the Indonesia national team.

Former Indonesia head coach Luis Milla was also considered a strong candidate to return to the national team, however, it is the South Korean tactician who will guide the Timnas for the remainder of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign.

Shin was presented during a press conference by PSSI on Saturday and has been handed a long-term contract by the Indonesian federation.

A former midfielder, Shin played for Seongnam FC and Queensland Roar FC while also representing the Taegeuk Warriors during the 1990s.

The South Korean helped Seongnam win the AFC Champions League 2010 as their head coach.

The 49-year-old has also taken charge of the Korea Republic national team including at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia where they famously defeated defending champions Germany 2-0.

49-year-old Shin has also managed the U-20 and U-23 sides of South Korea.

McMenemy was appointed Indonesia boss in December 2018 replacing Bima Sakti, but has failed to get the desired results in their 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round campaign.