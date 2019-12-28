Sint-Truidense coach reveals reason why Vietnam striker Nguyen Cong Phuong failed in Belgium stint

Vietnam striker Nguyen Cong Phuong has cut short his loan to Jupiler Pro League side Sint-Truidense VV (STVV) to return to V.League 1 with Ho Chi Minh City FC.

Cong Phuong had signed for Sint-Truidense back in July 2019, but failed to break into the first-team at the Belgian top division club forcing his return to Vietnam five months later.

And Nicky Hayen, who is serving as the caretaker coach at STVV, has commented on why he thinks the 24-year-old failed during his short stint in Europe.

“Jupiler Pro League is underestimated by many. Playing football here requires every player to be very active on the field, even when they lose possession,” the 39-year-old coach told Belgian news outlet Het Belang van Limburg.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Jordan 1-1 Vietnam – Nguyen Cong Phuong (51′)

“It means that attackers also have to take part in the defensive duties. But Cong Phuong is not familiar with this. He only thinks about offense and doesn’t care about defense. It’s 2019 now and that is not suitable with football in Belgium,” he said.

“But he is not suitable with the 5-4-1 formation that I’m using. I’m not saying that Cong Phuong will never be adaptable, but I guess we’ll never know,” said Hayen, a former STVV midfielder who replaced manager Marc Brys recently.

Meanwhile, David Meekers, president of STVV, also expressed his disappointment at the Vietnamese forward’s disappointing move.

“This is a disappointment for Cong Phuong. In his country, he’s like Eden Hazard to us Belgians. His departure is a matter of regret for us,” Meekers was quoted as saying.