Former Atletico Madrid striker expresses interest to play for Malaysia national team

Selangor FA forward Rufino Segovia de Burgo has expressed his interest to don the jersey of the Malaysia national football team.

Rufino, born in Madrid, Spain, has been a player of Selangor since 2017 after joining the Malaysia Super League club from Hong Kong outfit Kitchee SC.

He has previously played for Rayo Vallecano, Atletico Madrid and Albacete among others in his home country of Spain during the 2000s while also representing Honved in Hungary and Poli Timisoara in Romania.

He was the Malaysia Super League golden boot winner in 2018 scoring 19 goals and assisting a further seven goals in 22 matches for the Red Giants.

Rufino can secure a Malaysian passport once he completes five years in Malaysia, however age is not on the side for the 34-year-old attacker in his bid to represent Malaysia

“It would be a dream to play for Harimau Malaya. I hope it will become a reality as I intend to remain here for a long time,” Rufino told the New Straits Times.

“I like it in Malaysia. The people are amazing, and I am playing for a great team here,” he said.

“I must thank Selangor for being patient. Although I was injured, they did not release me. I hope to help them make an impression in the new season. I want to retire at Selangor. And it would be a bonus if I can get to play for Malaysia one day,” he told NST.

(Photo credit: The Star)