ASEAN Club Championship 2020: Two clubs from Vietnam named for inaugural ACC – Reports

Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has reportedly named the two clubs that will represent the country in the inaugural ASEAN Club Championship (ACC) next year.

The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) had recently announced that a brand new ASEAN Club Championship, featuring the top clubs from Southeast Asia, will kick off next year.

The ACC is set to feature 12 clubs from the AFF Member Associations and will carry a lucrative purse of US$ 500,000 for the winners and is touted to become one of the major football competitions in the region after the AFF Suzuki Cup.

And the VFF have now confirmed the two participants from Vietnam who will take part in next year’s tournament scheduled to be held from May to November 2020 in Thailand.

According to Voice of Vietnam (VOV), Vietnamese champions Hanoi FC and V.League 1 runners-up Ho Chi Minh City FC will take part in the competition.

This has been reportedly confirmed by Nguyen Huu Thang, the president of Ho Chi Minh City FC.

Hanoi FC will miss out on the AFC club competitions — both AFC Cup 2020 and AFC Champions League 2020 — after failing to get an AFC Club License meaning that it will be Ho Chi Minh City FC who will represent Vietnam in the AFC Champions League preliminary stages in the upcoming season.