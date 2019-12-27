ASEAN Club Championship (ACC) 2020 Prize Money revealed

Newly launched ASEAN Club Championship, which has been brought in by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF), will see the top clubs from the South-East Asian region fight it out among themselves. The Prize Money of the competition has now been revealed.

The tournament which is expected to feature 12 teams from the ASEAN countries will hand out a minimum of $400,000 to its winners if reports from ASEAN football news are to be believed. The runners-up are expected to earn a minimum sum of $260,000.

Here are full details of the prize money each team is set to earn from the tournament.

– Losing Teams in Play-Off: min $30,000

– All Teams – Group Stage: min $100,000

– Losing Semi-Finalists: min $130,000

– Runners-up: min $260,000

– Winner: min $400,000

10 teams from Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and Myanmar will get a direct entry in the tournament. Two more sides will join them through playoffs. The draw for ACC 2020 will reportedly take place on 4th March 2020 with the playoffs scheduled to start on 25th April 2020.

Here are full details regarding the quota for participation, for each AFF member nation for the ASEAN Club Championship 2020: