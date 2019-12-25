Qatar striker Almoez Ali set for Europe switch from Al Duhail SC – Reports

Qatar Stars League outfit Al Duhail SC have just completed the signing of Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic from Italian Serie A giants Juventus.

The Qatari club have pulled off a coup bringing in the 33-year-old striker who won the UEFA Champions League in 2013 with Bayern Munich and reached the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia with Croatia.

However, the arrival of Mandzukic also means that Al Duhail’s young forwards Almoez Ali and Mohanad Ali will fall further down in the pecking order when it comes to place in the Red Knights’ starting 11.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar 2-0 UAE – Almoez Ali (37′)

Both the up and coming strikers had starred in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 earlier this year with Mohanad taking Iraq to the Round of 16 of the continental championship while Almoez firing on all cylinder for Qatar who went on to lift the title.

However, the duo has found playing time limited under Rui Faria this season and Almoez has now seemingly agreed to try his luck elsewhere.

It is being reported by Tutto Mercato Web that the 23-year-old Qatar international is on his way to Europe and is close to moving to an unnamed club in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Almoez has previously played in Austria for LASK Linz during 2015-16 before switching to Spanish side Cultural Leonesa for a brief stint. He has been with Al Duhail since 2016 and has scored 28 goals in 56 appearances for the club.