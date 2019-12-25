Qatar Stars League side Al Duhail SC snap up Mario Mandzukic from Juventus

Qatar Stars League outfit Al Duhail SC have completed the signing of Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic from Italian Serie A giants Juventus.

Mandzukic has been long-rumoured to be on his way out of Juventus with the 33-year-old linked to transfers to Qatar Stars League, Major League Soccer and even the Premier League with Manchester United.

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri had even left out the forward from his UEFA Champions League squad earlier this year, but an exit failed to materialise before the close of the summer transfer window.

Qatari sides Al Gharafa SC and Al Rayyan SC were the ones who were linked with Mandzukic in September, but it is Al Duhail who have snapped up the forward with the Croatian having singed a contract with the Qatari club.

Al Duhail are currently top of the Qatar Stars League points table with 29 points from 11 matches — four points ahead of Al Rayyan SC — under Portuguese tactician Rui Faria.

They will also be seen in action in the 2020 AFC Champions League where they will face Al Taawoun of Saudi Arabia, Persepolis FC of IR Iran and Sharjah FC of United Arab Emirates in the group stages.