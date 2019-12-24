ASEAN Club Championship (ACC) 2020: tournament details, country slots, dates, prize money revealed – Reports

The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) has already launched a new club competition called the ASEAN Club Championship (ACC), featuring the top clubs from the South-East Asian region. Reports from various sources have now revealed more details on the tournament.

The facebook page for ASEAN Football News reports that the proposed new tournament will feature as many as 12 clubs from the various AFF Member Associations. The final prize money for the winners will be about $500,000, and the earliest draws for the competition will be held on March 4, 2020.

According to another Facebook page Sepakbola Indonesia Facebook, the Final Round of the competition will take place with 12 clubs. Out of those 12 clubs, 10 will be selected automatically from various ASEAN nations, while the other two clubs will be drawn through the play-off round which reportedly begins on April 25, 2020.

The following are the quota for participation, for each AFF member nation for the ASEAN Club Championship 2020:

Thailand: 2 teams automatically Vietnam: 2 automatically Malaysia: 2 automatically Indonesia: 2 automatically Singapore: 1 automatically Myanmar: 1 automatically Philippines: 2 teams in play-offs Cambodia: 2 in play-offs Laos: 2 in play-offs Brunei: 2 in play-offs Timor Leste: 2 in play-offs

From the above list, it can be understood that ten teams will participate in the play-offs, out of which two teams will be selected for the final competition, where they will compete with 10 other teams.

The post also adds that the club championship will be held from May to December 2020. The first edition of the competition will also reportedly not feature any Australian clubs, although Australia is also a member of the AFF.

