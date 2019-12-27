Can anyone stop Son Heung-min from being the Best Footballer in Asia again?

Following another stunning year from Tottenham and Korea Republic ace Son Heung-min, John Duerden wonders if he’s a shoo-in to win the Best Footballer in Asia 2019 award.

It is no surprise that Son Heung-min has been named as the Best Footballer in Asia for four of the five past years.

Since Keisuke Honda won the inaugural prize back in 2013, only Shinji Okazaki – with his exploits in helping Leicester to the Premier League title in 2016 – has stopped Son winning all of the last five.

Son has already achieved so much for Asian football. There have been some fine players from the continent to go to Europe over the years such as Cha Bum-keun, Ali Daei, Hidetoshi Nakata and Park Ji-sung, just to name a few.

But Son has lit up the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League like no other Asian player has ever done.

Of course, in terms of silverware, Park was more successful. He was immense as Manchester United went all the way to European glory in 2008 and also helped the Red Devils win the Premier League on four occasions.

Son may not have the trophies but there he has something else: excitement.

Rightly or wrongly (and it is wrongly), Asian football has never been viewed by the rest of the world as especially exciting.

There may be some appreciation for some of the smooth passing game played by Japan but, while Asian players have been appreciated for their hard work and team spirit – embodied by the likes of Park and Okazaki – Son brings something extra such as three goals in the Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City, one of the best teams in the world.

It is not just for the goals but the kind of goals he scores. There are spectacular volleys and curling shots into the top corner from outside the area and then there are the goals such as the one he scored against Burnley earlier in December.

For the few who haven’t seen it, it went like this: He picked up the ball just outside his own area and then starting running. And running. And running. Leaving almost the entire opposition team in his wake, before reaching the opposite box and finishing coolly.

If this is not named as the goal of the season in the Premier League in the 2019/20 season, then fans have a real treat in store in the coming months.

SON WATCH: Son Heung-min vs China

Son has been setting the standard then but there are rivals for the prize.

It is hard for a defender to win any individual football prize – it is just the way the game goes – but that means that Qatar’s twin attacking threats Almoez Ali and Akram Afif are in with a chance after their heroics in leading Qatar to the AFC Asian Cup in January. They have had fine seasons for clubs and country.

And then there is Takumi Minamino. He had a good Asian Cup and has been solid in World Cup qualification, along with his exploits with Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League. All that was capped off with his recent move to Liverpool – one which provides him with a bigger platform to showcase his abilities in 2020.

This puts the former Cerezo Osaka star in the headlines at the exact moment that voting is taking place. Joining the European champions is rarely bad for career and individual prizes.

Wu Lei has been playing in another big league in Spain and also impressed at the Asian Cup. Lee Kang-in was the Most Valuable Player at the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Winning the AFC Champions League helps too and nobody can ignore the 11 goals scored by Al Hilal hotshot Bafetimbi Gomis.

Southeast Asia have 2️⃣ CONTENDERS for the Best Footballer in Asia 2019 award… But who do YOU think has had the more impressive year – 🇻🇳 Nguyen Quang Hai or 🇹🇭 Theerathon Bunmathan??? #BFA #BFA2019https://t.co/2zW973qXoW — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) December 25, 2019

It remains to be seen if being one of the best foreign players to ever come to Asia is enough to win the award – Paulinho has been outstanding once again for Guangzhou Evergrande, and then there is a Southeast Asian star – Theerathon Bunmathan – who not only went to play in Japan but helped his team Yokohama F. Marinos win the J1 League title in spectacular fashion.

Veterans such as Yuto Nagatomo and Sunil Chhetri may get votes that are also a recognition of a fine career.

We will have to wait and see but once again, Son Heung-min is the man to beat.