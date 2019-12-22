Will the West produce the Best Footballer in Asia 2019?

In a year where Qatar won the AFC Asian Cup 2019 and Al Hilal emerged champions of the AFC Champions League, John Duerden wonders if West Asia could also provide the Best Footballer in Asia 2019.

When the dust has settled on 2019 and we look back on all that has happened in Asian football over the past 12 months, there will be one thing that stands out above all others.

After years of being second best, West Asia is back.

The 24-man list of contenders for the Best Footballer in Asia 2019 award contains three members of the Qatar national team that won the Asian Cup so comfortably and impressively. Al Hilal lifted the AFC Champions League trophy almost ten months later and the Saudi Arabian titan is also well represented.

Even if the Best Footballer in Asia award had been set up at the start of this century, there would never have been a year when West Asia was home to both club and national team continental champions.

Fans on the western side have had to watch for years while the big trophies went to East Asia year after year – Korea Republic, Japan, China and then Australia emerged to win the AFC Champions League.

When Al Ittihad won their second successive tournament in 2005, the Saudi Arabian side seemed almost invincible but in the following 13 editions, only one West Asian club won the Champions League. That was Al Sadd’s triumph in 2011 when the Qataris were slightly fortuitous to go all the way.

Fortune had little to do with Al Hilal finally lifting that Asian Champions League trophy. ‘The Boss’ had been unlucky in 2014 and 2017 when they had lost respective finals to Western Sydney Wanderers and Urawa Reds. The memories of those heartbreaking defeats simply spurred them on this time.

With the year coming to a close, it’s time once again to recognise the Best Footballer in Asia 2019, awarded by @titan_plus! Here’s the 24-man shortlist… but who do YOU think is the 🔥 FAVOURITE? #BFA #BFA2019https://t.co/kZ4EgpWqjD — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) December 20, 2019

The Saudi Arabians marched to the final. Winning the group without much fuss, Al Hilal eliminated compatriots Al Ahli in the second round and as enjoyable as that was, the quarter-final triumph over Al Ittihad was even sweeter. That booked a semi-final spot with Al Sadd, now coached by the legendary Spanish midfielder Xavi.

It was an epic tie, a breathless 180 minutes of football, three hours of skills, thrills and excitement. That did not seem to be the case after the first leg when Al Hilal went to Doha and won 4-1.

Naturally, tournament leading scorer Bafetimbi Gomis netted twice – well, actually he scored three times. After his own goal put Al Sadd ahead after 14 minutes, the former French international worked hard to get Al Hilal back in the game.

As the team returned back to Riyadh, fans were already planning for a third final in the space of five years but Al Sadd had other ideas. In the second leg at home, it all started very well. Salem Al Dawsari – another BFA 2019 nominee – put Al Hilal ahead in front of an appreciative home crowd and the aggregate score was 5-1.

The tie was all over even when Akram Afif, a serious contender for this year’s BFA prize, hit back from the penalty spot soon after.

AFC Champions League 2019: Urawa Red Diamonds 0-2 Al-Hilal (Bafetimbi Gomis 90+3′)

By the 20 minute-mark, Al Sadd were 3-1 ahead and now there were nerves. Gomis settled plenty of those when he restored the two-goal advantage in the first half which meant that Boualem Khoukhi’s late goal was a consolation in a tie that ended 6-5 on aggregate.

This time the final with Urawa Red Diamonds was not going to go wrong and it was clear from the get go that Al Hilal were too strong for the Japanese titans. The first leg ended 1-0 at home and then Al-Dawsari and Gomis struck in the return match and, finally, the trophy was heading to Riyadh.

It carried on West Asia’s good work from January.

Qatar were seen as something of a dark horse heading into AFC Asian Cup 2019 but strolled through the group stage in the United Arab Emirates, scoring ten goals and conceding none, including a 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia with Almoez Ali getting two.

Impressive as it was, Qatar were still not seen as a contender. It was only after the 1-0 win over Korea Republic in the quarter-final that people started to wake up to what a solid side this was, a team full of young players who had come up through the ranks together. Ali was scoring (nine goals), Afif was assisting (ten) and Bassam Al-Rawi was a rock at the back – all three are on the BFA 2019 list.

Then they showed their character, defeating the hosts United Arab Emirates 4-0 in the semi-finals despite being surrounded by a hostile atmosphere. That earned a final with Japan.

The Samurai Blue were the favourites but Ali struck again and at half-time it was 2-0 to the Maroons. Even when Takumi Minamino, whose imminent move to Liverpool will not do his BFA chances any harm especially after a fine Asian Cup and club season, hit back midway through the second half, Qatar held their nerve and Afif made it 3-1 before the end.

Like Al Hilal, Qatar’s win was a deserved triumph it all shows that 2019 belonged to West Asia and it could be that, for the first time, the prize of Best Footballer in Asia, goes that way too.