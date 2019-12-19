FIFA World Rankings: Korea Republic climb after EAFF triumph; ASEAN teams maintain positions

Korea Republic have climbed one spot in the latest FIFA World Rankings after triumphing over Japan in the recently-concluded EAFF E1 Football Championship 2019.

The South Koreans had defeated Japan 1-0, thanks to a goal from Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Hwang In-beom, to lift their third successive East Asian title at the Asiad Main Stadium in Busan on Wednesday.

And their regional success has translated into a rise in their FIFA World Rankings from 41st to 40th to occupy third spot in Asia. Japan still maintain the Asian No. 1 status sitting at 28th in the world while IR Iran are second with a ranking of 33.

Qatar 🇶🇦 are 2019”s biggest climber as Japan 🇯🇵 end the year as Asia’s best in the latest #FIFARanking! pic.twitter.com/A3rnjfOu95 — AFC (@theafcdotcom) December 19, 2019

Australia are fourth in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) occupying 42nd rank while Qatar are fifth with a ranking of 55.

Bahrain, who defeated Saudi Arabia to win the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup earlier this month, also climbed one place to secure 99th place in the world rankings.

Southeast Asian champions Vietnam still remain among Top 15 in Asia with a world ranking of 94.

Thailand remain 113th in the world while Philippines are 124th. Myanmar are the next ASEAN side in the rankings coming in at 136th followed by Malaysia at 154th. Singapore are close on their heels at 157th while Indonesia and Cambodia share the 173rd position.

Laos are 188th while Brunei Darussalam and Timor-Leste are the bottom two teams from ASEAN in the FIFA World Rankings occupying 191st and 196th places respectively.