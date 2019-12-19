Myanmar star Aung Kaung Mann linked with transfer to Malaysia, Thailand after SEA Games 2019 display

Myanmar won the bronze-medal at the 2019 SEA Games in Philippines last month and a couple of their key players are right now reportedly targeted by clubs from Malaysia and Thailand.

It is being reported that Myanmar U-22 star forward Aung Kaung Mann has received offers from both Malaysia Super League and Thai League 1 clubs and is currently contemplating which club to join.

Kuang Mann, 21 years of age, scored five goals for the Asian Lions in the 30th Southeast Asian Games including in the semifinal defeat against Indonesia and the bronze medal match against Cambodia that Myanmar won via penalty shootouts.

#SEAGames2019#Myanmar 🇲🇲 2-1 🇵🇭 #Filipinas

🏆 Grupo A – F2

🏟️ Rizal Memorial, Manila

⚽️ Aung Kaung Mann 16′, Win Naing Tun 79′ (M); Justin Baas 45′ (F)

📄 Primera victoria de #Myanmar en el torneo, ante @PHI_Azkals pic.twitter.com/RxlA1HsqFV — Camino Mundial (@caminomundialok) November 28, 2019

“I have offers from Thailand and Malaysia, but I have not made a final decision. However, I have declined the Malaysian club due to their playing style, which does not appear to fit my playing style,” Kaung Mann was quoted as saying by Myanmar Times.

The forward is currently contracted to Myanmar National League runners-up Ayeyawady United.

Meanwhile, Yadanarbon FC midfielder Myat Kaung Khant, who was another standout star of SEA Games 2019, also reportedly has an offer from an unnamed Thai League 1 club.