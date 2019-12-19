2019 offered plenty of international football for Southeast Asian sides, with three of them starting their year with the Asian Cup. FIFA World Cup Qualifiers followed, as did several friendly matches. As the year comes to an end, we take a look at the five biggest movers in the ASEAN FIFA Rankings.

#5 Myanmar (+3 places)

After years of struggle and rebuild, Myanmar are currently the fourth-highest ranked ASEAN side in the world. The Asian Lions stand at 136th in the FIFA Rankings at the end of 2019, a three-place improvement since last year.

However, it has been a rough year for Myanmar. The ASEAN side was present competitively in only in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and ended up losing their opening three matches to Mongolia, Japan, and Kyrgyz Republic. However, three wins since November sees them end their year on a high note.

#4 Thailand (+5 places)

While 2019 hasn’t been the best of year’s for Thailand, they did manage to move five places up in the FIFA Rankings from the previous year. The War Elephants were ranked 118th in the world at the end of 2018 and have since moved five places up.

Thailand participated in the AFC Asian Cup at the start of the year, where they managed to make it to the round of 16 despite losing their opening match 4-1 to India. They were beaten by China PR at the first knockout hurdle but the War Elephants had their revenge two months later in the China Cup, where they beat the hosts in the semifinals. Uruguay, however, ended their hopes of a trophy via a 4-0 thrashing.

The Southeast Asian giants are currently involved in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and stand third in their group a loss against rivals Malaysia.

#3 Vietnam (+6 places)

The only Southeast Asian side in the top 100 in the FIFA Rankings, Vietnam have had a great year. They were 100 at the end of 2018 following their AFF Suzuki Cup win and will finish the year six places above in 94.

The Golden Dragons started their year by making it to the quarterfinals of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. They then beat Jordan in the round of 16 before losing to eventual runners-up Japan in the quarterfinals.

In June, Park Hang-seo’s men finished second in the 2019 King’s Cup, losing to Curacao on penalties. Since September, they have been playing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and are yet to be beaten. They remain on track to qualify for the next round directly, as well as, the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

#2 Singapore (+8 places)

While Singapore are not one of the most talked-about Southeast Asian sides, they did have the second-best year out of the eleven nations in the region. The Lions moved up eight places from 165th to 157th, recording the second-biggest advance in ASEAN.

Singapore started the year by finishing second in the Airmarine Cup. They beat Malaysia in the semi-finals but lost on penalties to Oman in the final. The Lions have had a decent spell in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, second round so far as well. They stand third in their group, one point behind heavyweights Saudi Arabia.

#1 Malaysia (+13 places)

What a year it has been for Malaysia! Harimau Malaya have gone from positive to positive under the mentorship of head coach Tan Cheng Hoe and will surely look to break into the ASEAN top three in 2020.

Malaysia came into 2019 ranked 167th in the world. They lost their first match of the year to ASEAN rivals Singapore in the Airmarine Cup, before going on a four-match winning streak, during which they beat Timor-Leste by an aggregate of 12-2.

Harimau Malaya have also performed well in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers and are currently on track to qualify for the next round and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. They finish the year with the biggest advance in the FIFA Rankings in Southeast Asia, moving up by thirteen places to 154.