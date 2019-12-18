Hosts Korea Republic claim EAFF E1 Championship 2019 after 1-0 win over Japan

Korea Republic have been crowned the winners of EAFF E1 Championship 2019 after defeating Japan 1-0 at the Asiad Main Stadium in Busan on Wednesday.

Hosts South Korea had an uphill task in their final round-robin fixture of the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) tournament needing to defeat Japan to win the title while Samurai Blue only had to avoid a defeat against the home side.

대회 시작과 동시에 꿈꿔온 순간.

한 마음 한 뜻으로 달려왔고,

민족의 자긍심을 가지고 지켜봤던 #한일전

국민 모두가 하나되어 대한민국을 외쳐주셨습니다.

만족을 넘어선 완벽한 승리!

세상에 전합니다.

⠀⠀⠀

2019 EAFF E-1 챔피언십 #남자부 #대한민국 #우승!🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/rOOZOQnGqa — 대한축구협회(KFA) (@theKFA) December 18, 2019

Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Hwang In-beom struck the only goal of the game from distance in the 27th minute as Taegeuk Warriors claimed an overall fifth and third successive EAFF title.

The South Koreans first lifted the trophy in 2003 and had to wait until 2008 for their second triumph. Their third trophy came in 2015 followed by victories in 2017 and now in 2019 — both at the expense of Japan who finished runners-up.

Meanwhile, China PR ended their campaign with a 2-0 win over Hong Kong earlier in the day. Ji Xiang opened the scoring for Team Dragon in the eighth minute before Zhang Xizhe doubled their advantage from the penalty spot in the 71st minute.

Japan had won the women’s edition of the EAFF E1 Championship defeating Korea Republic the other day.

(Photo credit: KFA)