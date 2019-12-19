Ranking the top 5 Indonesia footballers of the year 2019

Football in Indonesia have not had a 2019 to remember with the senior national team collapsing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers under Scottish coach Simon McMenemy.

They find themselves already eliminated from the World Cup Qualifiers second round without collecting a single point from five matches joining the unwanted company of Guam, Chinese Taipei and Sri Lanka.

There was disappointment at the club level too with 2018 Liga 1 champions Persija Jakarta crashing out in the group stages of the AFC Cup 2019 and PSM Makassar only going as far as the ASEAN Zonal Semifinal.

Here, we take a look at the five best footballers from Indonesia in 2019…

5) Beto Goncalves – Forward – Madura United

After becoming an Indonesian international at the age of 37 in 2018, Beto Goncalves was expected to lead the charge for Timnas at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round. And the campaign began alright for Beto as the Brazil-born star scored twice in 38 minutes to give a 2-1 lead to Indonesia against Malaysia in the opener. However, it has been downhill for Tim Garuda since then losing the opening match in the injury time and only scoring just one goal in their next four fixtures. At the club level, Beto is the leading Indonesian goalscorer in the Liga 1 netting 17 times shouldering the hopes of Madura United.

4) Yanto Basna – Defender – Sukhothai FC

Indonesia have conceded 16 goals in five matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers with Yanto Basna playing at the back in four of those matches. It can also be argued that he had an off day in Indonesia’s second defeat to Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on November 19. However, he has been one of the first names in the Indonesia line-up in 2019 and has been brave enough to venture out to Thailand to play his club football. He has been with Sukhothai FC in his first season in Thai League 1 and has switched to PT Prachuap FC ahead of the upcoming 2020 season.

3) Fadil Sausu – Midfielder – Bali United

Bali United ran away with the Indonesia Liga 1 2019 title this year leaving the likes of Persipura Jayapura, Persebaya Surabaya and others on their wake. And one of the driving forces behind their first-ever triumph in the Indonesian top division was Fadil Sausu. It looks like the Bali United captain has bloomed very late in his career and it has taken the central midfielder 34 years to finally win a major title. The former Mitra Kukar and Bontag FC man has made just one appearance for Timnas all the way back in 2017 and with the PSSI looking to appoint a new head coach for the national team, Fadil will be one player the new gaffer can bet on to dictate things from the midfield.

2) Osvaldo Haay – Forward – Persebaya Surabaya

It has been a breakthrough year for Osvaldo Haay in 2019 both at the club level and with the Indonesia U-23 national team. At the club level, the 22-year-old forward has fired Persebaya Surabaya to third place in 2019 Liga 1 (with one match left to play) getting involved in nine goals while also guiding the Garuda Muda to the final of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Philippines. Even though they eventually lost to Vietnam in the final to settle for a silver medal, Osvaldo scored eight goals in seven matches at the SEA Games 2019 netting goals at crucial junctures throughout the tournament including in the extra time against Myanmar that guided Indra Sjafri’s side to the gold medal match.

1) Ilija Spasojevic – Forward – Bali United

Ilija Spasojevic has had a bittersweet 2019 with personal tragedy mixed with professional triumph. The Montenegrin-born striker has scored 16 goals in 30 Liga 1 matches to fire Bali United to their maiden domestic league title. However, the 32-year-old was struck by tragedy in his personal life when his wife Lehly Arief Spasojevic passed away in November. Spasojevic has been an Indonesian citizen since 2017 and made his international debut the same year. However, he has only featured in friendly matches for Indonesia this year. But, it could be all change in 2020, thanks to his stunning form with Bali in 2019.