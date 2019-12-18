WATCH: Vietnam star Doan Van Hau makes first-team debut for Eredivisie club SC Heerenveen

Vietnam star Doan Van Hau has made his first appearance for the first team of SC Heerenveen, the Dutch Eredivise club that he signed on loan back in August.

The Vietnam international defender’s involvement has largely been restricted to the reserve squad of Heerenveen during his first few months in the Netherlands. But it now looks like he is slowly, but surely finding his feet at the club.

Heerenveen hosted Roda JC in the second round of the 2019-20 KNVB Cup at the Abe Lenstra Stadion on Tuesday and recorded a comfortable 2-0 win over their league rivals to progress to the Round of 16 of the domestic cup.

Creating history for Vietnamese football, Van Hau, on loan from Hanoi FC, was brought in as a replacement for Sherel Floranus in the 89th minute and played the final moments of the cup fixture in his first-team debut.

The left-back also earned a yellow card in the injury time as his club held on for the 2-0 win.

Heerenveen next face Heracles Almelo in the league on Saturday and the 20-year-old will be sweating it out on the training field with the hopes of making his Eredivisie debut in that fixture.

Van Hau played a key role in Vietnam winning the gold medal in men’s football at the SEA Games 2019 scoring twice in the 3-0 win over Indonesia in the final.

(Photo credit: SC Heerenveen)