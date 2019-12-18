India upset Thailand 1-0 to book final against Sweden in U-17 Women’s Football Tournament

Hosts India have defeated Thailand 1-0 to reach the final of the U-17 Women’s Football Tournament where they will face Sweden at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday.

India went into the match needing a win against Thailand to book a place in the final. The hosts had lost to Sweden 3-0 in their opener while Thailand U-17s had gone down to the Swedes 3-1 in their first outing.

And it was Thomas Dennerby’s girls who reached the final as an injury-time goal from Thounaojam Kritina downed the Thai girls. Thailand are ranked 38th in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings while India are 57th in that list.

The Thais are also the reigning ASEAN champions having won the AFF U16 Women’s Championship 2019 and had taken part in this year’s AFC U16 Women’s Championship 2019.

Sweden, meanwhile, are fifth in the world rankings only behind the United States, Germany, Netherlands and France.

The three-nation tournament is conducted in the build up to the 2020 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup to be held in November 2020 and to which India have already qualified as the hosts.

Japan and DPR Korea are the two other Asian sides who will compete in the tournament having qualified via the AFC U16 Women’s Championship 2019 earlier this year.

(Photos credit: All India Football Federation)